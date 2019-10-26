CHASTON, Catherine Maria

(nee Marlow):

Of Waikanae Beach. Died peacefully surrounded by her family, at Wellington Hospital on 23rd October 2019. Beloved daughter of Eddie and Catherine Marlow (deceased). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ted (deceased) and Colleen, Bernard and Claire (deceased) and Olivia. Special Aunty to her nephews and nieces. Beloved Mum and mother-in-law of Maria & Mark, Dom & Paula, and Chris. Special loved Nana to Jack & Xanthe. Much loved by her constant companion Maggie (mum's dog). Thank you to all the lovely Doctors and Nurses who cared for Mum at 5 North, Wellington Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Kidney Foundation, PO Box 139, Christchurch 8841 would be appreciated, or can be left at the service. Catherine's funeral service will be held at 2.00pm on Friday 1 November at Waikanae Funeral Home, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



