Death Notice

BLY, Catherine May
(nee Bland):
Sadly passed on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, aged 79. Loved wife of Bruce (dec); much loved mum & mother-in-law of Kevin & Clare, Phillip & Ann, and Darren & Chris; loved grandmother of Matt, Ben, Adam, Luke, Jacob, Dylan and Hayden. A private cremation will take place as per the family's wishes, however, messages to the Bly family can be left on Catherine's page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019
