HURLE, Caterrini Rovegno
(Rene) (nee Hall):
Peacefully early Wednesday morning, 12 February 2020. Member or past member of Upper Hutt Lions, Cancer Society, HAPAI Club, the Carers of Stroke Survivors Group and Super Grans, as well as tireless community and St John's Church volunteer. Beloved wife of the late Raymond (Ray/Tony) Hurle. Mother and mother-in-law to Michael, David & Nicky, Tony & Wayne. Grandmother to James and Joseph. Dearly missed sister, sister-in-law, Aunty and friend of many. A Funeral service is to be held in St John's Anglican Church, Trentham, Upper Hutt, on Monday 17 February 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the NZ Cancer Society, P.O. Box 651, Wellington 6140.
What a wonderful world - though now a little quieter
and without her laughter.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020