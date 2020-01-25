O'DONOVAN,
Carroll Joseph:
Born Wellington 1925. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th January 2020, in England, surrounded by family. Aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Rita (dec. 1976) and loving father and father-in-law of Mike and Kerry (Melbourne), Sue and Bernie (Rotorua), Steve and Miriama (Wellington), Dave and Shae (Wellington), Judy (dec. 2017), Tim and Raph (Wellington), Liz and Steve (England). Loving grandfather of Jessie and Liam, Stephanie and Michelle, Joseph, Patrick and Tania (dec.1980), Beth, Megan, Caitlin (dec. 1988) and Maddie, Tim and Hannah, Luke and Ben, Emma, Olivia, Sophie and Lucy. And loving great grandfather of Nico, William, Max, Ciaran, Lucas, Finn, Shamus, Ailish and Louis. A requiem mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Waiwhetu Rd, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 18th February at 11am. A vigil service will be held at the church on Monday 17th February at 7pm. In accordance with Dad's wishes, there will be a private family interment of his ashes into mum's grave, after the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to family may be sent to;
[email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 25, 2020