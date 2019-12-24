WHETU,

Carolyn Rose Lynette:

20.10.1944 - 24.12.2018



In loving memory of Carolyn Rose Lynette Whetu, passed on Christmas Eve. Treasured wife of the late Thomas, and so dearly missed mum by daughters Deirdre and Chantelle, and son Darin (late), son-in-law Philip and adored Nana to Olivia and Hunter, and special Grandparent to Kasey and Joshua.

Thinking of you today, Mum, but then, that's nothing new

For you were thought of yesterday and will be tomorrow too.

Because you're missed so very much, far more than words can say



And sadly Mum, no presents, cards or hugs on Christmas Day.

Just silent tears and a special kiss blown to you up above to say



Thank you for a lifetime of devoted, selfless love and a whispered promise

That on each day to come you will always be remembered as our one in a million very special Mum.







Forever missed every minute, every hour, of every day.



