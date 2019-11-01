SUMMERS-AVISON,
Carolyn Ruth (nee White):
On 29 October 2019, aged 71 years, suddenly passed peacefully. Partner and amazing friend of John Henderson, wife of Gary Avison (deceased) and Karl Summers (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Tania and Andy Simpson, Zane (deceased), Michelé Avison and Tony Avison. Nana of Acacia, William, Stacey, Connor, Carlos and Cain. Great-Nana to Imogen, Taylor, Maddox and Luca. Sister and sister-in-law to Alan, Pauline and Garry Brooks, List and Gary Baldwin and Yvonne Summers.
A star no longer shines,
A lioness no longer protects,
A flower no longer blooms.
Carolyn's funeral service will be held in the Village Chapel, 4-6 High St, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Monday 4th November, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Service may be left at the service. Messages to the family can be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019