McKNIGHT,
Carolyn Joy (Carol):
Peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital, on 26 August 2019. Aged 75 years. Beloved sister of Bunty Nield and the late Gillian Leonard. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tyler and Janine, Cain and Karen. Grandmother to Dylan and Dallas, Cameron and Bailey. Great-Grandmother to Ava and Aliyah. A heartfelt thank you to Jenny Robertson for her loving care and friendship with Carol, as well as the team at Sprott House Karori and her home carers from Access. Messages may be left in Carol's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent C/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. Donations to Cats Protection Wellington in memory of Carol would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Those wishing to pay their respects to Carol may do so at the Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, Johnsonville, on Thursday 5 September, between 1.00pm and 4.00pm. A funeral service will be held at the Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Friday 6 September 2019, at 11.00am, and will be followed by private cremation.

