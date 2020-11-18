Carolyn LOCHHEAD

Service Information
Wairarapa Funeral Services
35-37 Lincoln Rd
Masterton, Wellington
063701110
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Carterton Event Centre
50 Holloway Street
Carterton
Death Notice

LOCHHEAD, Carolyn Ann:
On November 17, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, in the presence of her family, aged 60 years. Adored wife and best friend of Hamish. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Debs, Greg and Darlene, and Craig. Adored Nanny of Logan and Fletcher. Loved second Mum of Sam Tenquist. Messages can be left on Carolyn's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.com or posted C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held in the Carterton Event Centre, 50 Holloway Street, Carterton, on Friday, November 20 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020
