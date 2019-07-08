Carolyn KELLY

  • "Condolences Deborah and family. Brenda (Hughes) Pinfold."
    - Brenda Pinfold
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
KELLY, Carolyn Sinclair:
Formerly of Taihape. On July 5, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous journey, now at rest, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife for 60 years of Rex. Cherished mother of Deborah, Rebecca, Lester, Rachel and Catherine, treasured "Granma" of Nicholas, James, Samuel, Tamara, Christopher, Isabella, Claudia, Joshua, Jacob and Tess. A service for Carolyn will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. Messages to the Kelly Family, C/- R Kelly, 30 Monmouth Street, Feilding 4702.

Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2019
