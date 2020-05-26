OGG, Caroline (Carol) Elsie:
Passed away May 21, 2020. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joe and Bern, Kini and Kim, Langi and Helen and Larry and Janice. Loved Nana of Lola, Paige, Talamahina, Mya, Kaela, Angus, Aoife, Imogen, Logan, Oisin and Pippa. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Larry and the late Carol. Thanks to the Mary Potter teams at Kapiti and Hospice Newtown for their love and care. A private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arthritis NZ, PO Box 10020, Wellington or via www.arthritis.org.nz. Messages to Carol's family, C/- 23 Lincoln Avenue, Tawa, Wellington 5028
Published in Dominion Post on May 26, 2020