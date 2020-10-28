PEDERSEN, Carole
(formerly Vaughan,
nee Picken):
Nearly aged 82, died peacefully on Saturday, 25 October 2020, at Hutt Hospital with family. Much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunty, sister, friend and neighbour. Carole wanted it to be known she had a good life. To celebrate her life, a service will be held at Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Sts, Upper Hutt on Thursday 29 October at 1.30pm followed by light refreshments at the Upper Hutt Bowling Club, Exchange Street. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Upper Hutt CAB (bank account 03 0774 0024815 00) where Carole volunteered weekly for 38 years.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020