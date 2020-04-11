GARTHWAITE, Carole Anne:
Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 8th April 2020. Loved wife to Graham. Dearly loved mum to Cameron & Michelle, and the late Susan. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their care of Carole and support to the family. All messages to the Garthwaite Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt or left on Carole's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz The family will arrange a memorial service to farewell Carole at a later date and time to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020