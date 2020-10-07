YOULE-GRAYLING,
Carol Venise:
Of Paraparaumu. On October 4th 2020 peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice with Peter at her side. Dearly loved wife of Peter; Loved mother of Jan, and Colin; A Treasured Nana to her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donation to Mary Potter Hospice www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to "the Youle-Grayling family" may be placed in Carol's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Carol's funeral service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, October 10th 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020