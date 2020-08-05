WILSON,

Carol Ann (née Duncan):

Passed away peacefully on 31 July 2020. Much loved mum of Janene and Paul Golder, Hugh and Kirstin Wilson & Kelvin and Rebecca Wilson. Adored Granny to Amy, Sarah, Scott and Piper. Much loved Great-Granny to Ella, Jack, Addison, Scarlett and Indi. Mum put up such a courageous fight over the past month and during this time was surrounded by her family. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation go to the staff at Riverleigh Residential Care for the care and compassion shown to our mum over the past 5 years. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Muritai Yacht Club, Rona Bay, Eastbourne, on Friday 7th August at 2.00pm.

"The greatest victory in living lies not in never falling,

but in rising every time you fall"



