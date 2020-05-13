SINNOTT,
Carol Anne (née Reader):
Peacefully at Vincentian Home and Hospital, on 9th May 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved wife of Gary for 56 years. Mother and mother-in-law to Maria & Bryan, Therese & Paul, Gemma, Clare & Mike, Kevin & Sarah. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Zoe, Callan, Aaron, Adam, Marlon and Rory. Due to current restrictions a private family service has been arranged. However, a Mass to celebrate Carol's life will take place at a later date. Our thanks to the staff at Vincentian and Mary Potter Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 04-3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from May 13 to May 16, 2020