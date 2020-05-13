Carol SINNOTT

Guest Book
  • "Your work is done done now on this earth aunty carol. Fly..."
  • "Your work is done done now on this earth aunty carol. Fly..."
  • "Dear Gemma, Maria and family. I am so sorry to read of your..."
Service Information
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

SINNOTT,
Carol Anne (née Reader):
Peacefully at Vincentian Home and Hospital, on 9th May 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved wife of Gary for 56 years. Mother and mother-in-law to Maria & Bryan, Therese & Paul, Gemma, Clare & Mike, Kevin & Sarah. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Zoe, Callan, Aaron, Adam, Marlon and Rory. Due to current restrictions a private family service has been arranged. However, a Mass to celebrate Carol's life will take place at a later date. Our thanks to the staff at Vincentian and Mary Potter Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated.
Lychgate Funerals

FDANZ 04-3850745

www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from May 13 to May 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.