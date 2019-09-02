PAHINA, Carol Anne:
Peacefully left this physical world on August 30, 2019, surrounded by her whânau. Loved and cherished by many, and forever in our hearts you will stay. Beloved mother of John, Ray and Merran, Leanne and Dwayne, Carl, and Dorothy. Much loved Nan and great-Nan of her mokopuna. Messages to the family may be posted to the Pahina family, c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A service will be held on Tuesday 3rd September at 1.00pm at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, followed by a burial.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019