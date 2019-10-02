OGG, Carol Edith:
Of Raumati Beach. Peacefully at Millvale Lodge Lindale on Monday 23 September 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Larry. Loved mother of Colin, Greg (dec), Kenny, and Paul (dec). A cherished grandmother and great-grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the team at Millvale Lodge Lindale for their care of Carol. A private family service has taken place.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019