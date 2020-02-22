HURST,
Carol Dawn (née Martin):
28 January 1935 -
31 January 2020
Passed away at home in Wellington. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell Hurst, treasured Mum of Moira & Donald, Raewyn & Rob and David & Nyree. Most special Nanna to her 8 grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful Mary Potter Hospice staff and the community nursing teams. In keeping with Carol's wishes a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. All messages to The Hurst Family, c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020