Peacefully on Wednesday 25th November 2020 with family by her side; aged 73 years. Dearly loved mum of the late Tamara, Marie and Nick. Loved nana of Andre, Alisha, Nasia, Jackson and Emma. Adored sister of Toni and Karenne. Much loved aunt to Michael, Yvette, Jason and James. A service celebrating Carol's life will be held at the Mahurangi Presbyterian Church, 5 Pulham Road, Warkworth, on Friday 27th November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to C/- The Hazeltine Family, 12 Gumfield Drive, Warkworth 0910, or to Marie at 0212948484 or [email protected] would be appreciated.

Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020
