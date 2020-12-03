Carmelo BERNARDO

Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Church
cnr Main Road and Lyndhurst Ave
Tawa
View Map
Death Notice

BERNARDO,
Carmelo Cabral:
It is with great sadness that the Bernardo Family announce the passing of Carmelo "Mel" Cabral Bernardo. He took his place in Heaven on 30th November 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lucila, his children Charmaine, Clarinda, Leandro, Leonel and Dino, as well as his 8 grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be in Our Lady of Fatima Church, cnr Main Road and Lyndhurst Ave, Tawa, on Monday 7th December, at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. Messages for the Bernardo Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020
