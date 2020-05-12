TEN BROEKE, Carl John:

Carl passed away on May 3, 2020, at home with his family, aged 48. Beloved partner of Pam, and proud, loving and loved father of James and Ethan. Dearest son of Mary & Jo ten Broeke, and much-loved brother of Sue, Vanessa and Mariette (Jim). Great mate and brother-in-law to Matt, Mark and Andy. A wonderful uncle to all his nieces and nephews, well-loved nephew and cousin, and a loyal and generous friend to many.

You are with us always.

A special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice Wellington for their kind and compassionate care in his final days. Any donations to the hospice would be very welcome. The family would also like to thank everyone for all the messages, cards, flowers and support we have received. A private family cremation was held on May 5.



