NICCOL,

Captain Malcolm Donal (Don):

30 January 1931 -

9 November 2019

Always alive in our hearts, today marks the one year anniversary of the passing of Don Niccol. Pilot, environmentalist, inventor and devoted husband, father, uncle and grandfather. We will always remember Don as loving, generous, caring, musical and spiritual – a real Christian example in the way he lived his life. But also a man before his time, innovating in ways that became commonplace decades later, a visionary and forward thinker whose scientific foresight was quite outstanding, and often unappreciated by his contemporaries. If his ideas had been listened to and acted on, New Zealand would be a different place today. As he did for much of his life, Don is now looking down from above forever.



