Campbell Andrew:

Passed away peacefully at home in the care of his family on 23 October 2019, aged 65 years. Legendary and beloved husband of Mary. Amazing father and grandfather to Toni, Paul, Ty, Zinnie and Poppy Farrell, Sam, Susie, Lily, Rose and George Moncur, Aaron, Raewyn, Hazel and Evelyn Cubis. Beloved son of Ray and the late Roie Moncur, and son-in-law of Joan and the late Gunner O'Donnell. Special brother and brother-in-law of Jody (dec), Linda and Tony, Tracey and Ross, Brenda and Doug. Special uncle of Kellie and Tony, Shanin, Karen, Rachel and Stephen, Michelle, Mark and Kane, Donna, Darren and Lee, Kim and Matt. Beloved friend and mentor to many.

Rest peacefully my love.

A service to celebrate Campbell's life will be held in the Members Lounge, Westpac Stadium, Waterloo Quay, Wellington, on Tuesday, 29 October at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Moncur Family can be sent C/- PO Box 50514, Porirua.

Gee & Hickton - PORIRUA

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ



