FRANCIS, Bryce Newton:
22.12.1926 - 3.9.2020
Passed away peacefully in Victoria, Australia, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Anne and father to David, Alan, Lynette, Diane, twins Keith and Colin (dec), Gary and Michael (adopted), and loved by their partners. Grandfather to 19, great-grandfather to 30 and great-great-grandfather to twin boys. Much loved step-father to Laurie, Suzie and Robert and their children and grandchildren.
Cherished memories of a full and happy life and now
at rest.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020