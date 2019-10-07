UPSHON, Bryan Christopher:
On October 3, 2019. Deeply loved by his family. A loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA, PO Box 7069, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated or left at the service. A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11.30am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2019