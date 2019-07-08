TYLEE, Bryan Rutherford:

(Formerly of Pahiatua and Hawke's Bay) On Friday 5 July 2019 (peacefully) at Waireka, Pahiatua. Beloved husband of the late Margot, and much loved father and father-in-law of Kimber and John, Rachel and Charles, and Matthew and Jane. Adored grandfather of Maree and Andrew; Kitty, Laura, and Pia; and Kate and Campbell.

"As a well spent day brings happy sleep, so life well used brings happy death".

In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to Parkinson's Wairarapa, 41 Perry St, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated or may be left at the Service. Messages to Tylee Family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Tuesday 9 July 2019 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Monarch Funeral Home

Pahiatua (06) 3766662



