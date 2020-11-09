MENZIES, Bryan Ian:
Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020 during his morning run. Adored partner of Shirley, cherished brother of Karen, loved father of Duncan and Hannah, proud father-in-law of Chantale and Ben, loved father figure of Steve, Debs and Wendy. Treasured grandfather to Jaelyn and Myles; Laken and Rémy; Maya, Max, Bella and Taj. A loyal and dear friend to many, he will be deeply missed and always celebrated. He was a man who pursued his passions and never shied away from a challenge.
"Though life will go on without you, it will be never the same, we will love you forever."
A Service for Bryan will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 10.00am on Saturday, November 14, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Menzies Family, 6 May Street, Concord, Dunedin 9012 or leave a message on Bryan's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2020