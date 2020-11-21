EATWELL, Bryan Dennis:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 20 November 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne Helen. Loved father of Luke and Pam, Joanna, David and Chris and Joy. Loved grandad and great-grandad. All messages to the Eatwell family can be sent C/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service will be held at Discovery Elim Church, Major Drive, Kelson, Lower Hutt, on Friday 4 December 2020 at 10.00am, followed by interment in the Taita Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020