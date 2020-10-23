COLEMAN, Bryan William:
On 21 October 2020 at Gin o'clock at Kandahar, Masterton, surrounded by his family; aged 85. Loving husband of Robin for 59 years. Dearly beloved Dad and Grandad Jellybean of Catherine and Ken McKinlay, Leigh, Alex and Stella; Grant and Lamai Coleman, and Indigo Rose; Andrea and Paul Couchman, Jesse and Bianca; Vanessa and Cleve Worthington, and Poppy. Loved brother-in-law of Peter Gardner. Loved uncle of Jane Coleman, and the late Campbell Coleman. A Service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Tuesday 27th October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. For those not able to attend personally, the service will be livestreamed on
oneroomstreaming
EventID RosewoodFH
Password ODNZEI
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020