WESTERBY, Bruce Hector:
On 21 July 2019, peacefully at the Home of Compassion, Silverstream; aged 77 years. Loving husband of the late Colleen and father, grandfather and great-grandfather to Christine, Michael, Angela, Richard, Jen, Ashley and Shelby. Special thanks for the loving care from all the staff at the Home of Compassion. A service for Bruce will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday 26 July at 10.30am, followed by interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery. Tributes may be posted to the "Westerby Family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 24, 2019