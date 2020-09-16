WEATHERALL,
Bruce Arthur:
(formerly of Dunedin and Wellington). On September 14, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Patsy, and loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Louise, and Michael and Sara, stepfather of the late Pip, Nick, and Gerald, dearly loved grandfather of Vincent, George, Tom, and Mary. Step grandfather of Joel, Josh, and Jensen, and step great-grandfather of Holly, and Mason.
A remarkable intellect,
lover of books, and
considerate, loving man.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bruce Weatherall, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Bruce will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Saturday, September 19, at 2.00pm. Current Covid restrictions limit the gathering to 100 people.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 16, 2020