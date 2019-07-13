SMITH, Bruce Spencer:
On Sunday, 7th July 2019. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital, in his 93rd year. Husband of the late Georgina. Father & father-in-law of Allen & Cindy, Brian & Nicki and Erin. Grandad to Kieran, Halina, Lydia and Eloise. Brother to Grace and the late Eric. Tributes can be placed at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, Thursday 18th July 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019