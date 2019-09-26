PURCELL, Bruce Eden:
Dearly loved husband of Ann. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris, Fiona and Steve, Penelope and Scott. Loved Brucie of Daniel, Shannen, Georgia and Ben, Jess and Sam, Zach, Samantha and Jared and Ella. Great-grandfather to Kiara, Harper and Carly. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law to Margaret and Richard Cooke, Bev and the late Jim Phillips, John and Marilyn Botting. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages C/- PO Box 20, Foxton 4848. A service for Bruce will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Johnston Street, Foxton, on Saturday 28th September 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private burial.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2019