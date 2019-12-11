PARKINSON, Bruce Henry:
Passed away peacefully in Wellington on Friday 6 December 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice. Much loved father and father-in-law of David & Beverly, Janet & Peter, Diane & Mark, Richard & Julie. Much loved Grandfather of Laura & Mike, Brad, Anna, Nick, Olivia & Mitch, Sarah, Daniel & Rebecca and Ollie. Messages may be sent to the family c/- 13 Bandipur Tce, Broadmeadows, Wellington. A Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held at the Salvation Army, Wellington Citadel, 92 Vivian Street, on Friday 13 December 2019, at 12.30pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019