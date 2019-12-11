Bruce PARKINSON

Guest Book
  • "I knew Bruce ( and earlier Bruce and Janice) as his dentist..."
    - Ross Jackson
  • "It's with much sadness I learnt of Bruce's passing. Bruce..."
    - Kath Wood
  • "I worked with Bruce at Continuing Education in the 1990s. ..."
    - Catherine Sinclair
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Salvation Army, Wellington Citadel
Death Notice

PARKINSON, Bruce Henry:
Passed away peacefully in Wellington on Friday 6 December 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice. Much loved father and father-in-law of David & Beverly, Janet & Peter, Diane & Mark, Richard & Julie. Much loved Grandfather of Laura & Mike, Brad, Anna, Nick, Olivia & Mitch, Sarah, Daniel & Rebecca and Ollie. Messages may be sent to the family c/- 13 Bandipur Tce, Broadmeadows, Wellington. A Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held at the Salvation Army, Wellington Citadel, 92 Vivian Street, on Friday 13 December 2019, at 12.30pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
