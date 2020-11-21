MITCHELL, Bruce Hunter:
Born August 6, 1939. Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Dorothy. Loved brother of the late Keith and brother-in-law of Christine. Uncle to Sarah, Nadeen, and Peter. Fondly remembered by his 'family' at Mitre 10. Bruce's family would like to thank the staff at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their kindness and professional care. A funeral service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Mitchell Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020