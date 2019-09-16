KILMISTER, Bruce:
Of Waikanae, formerly of Karori. Peacefully at Winara Rest Home on Friday 13 September 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Maree & Lloyd, Jo & Brent, Robyn & Steven, Martin & Alyth, Alan & Nadine, and Stu & Kirsten. Loved Grandad of Abby & Paully, and Tom; Matt, Stacey, and Lucy; Piper, Mia, Ava, and Mitchell; Jacob, and Sacha; and Great-Grandad of Luca. Dear friend and partner of Dorothy Hurley. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A service to farewell Bruce will be held at the Kapiti Crematorium, in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 17 September 2019, at 1.30pm. Messages to "The Kilmister Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
