HAMILTON,
Bruce Glanville: (BGH)
Peacefully passed away on Friday May 8, 2020, at Bob Scott, Lower Hutt. Aged 87 Dearly loved Husband to the late Frederica Hamilton and Susan Hamilton. Loved and dedicated father to Rolf, Robert and Simon Werthmuller and the Barnard Families. Devoted father-in-law, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Uncle. Brother to Ross and the late Don Hamilton. A memorial service will be held for Bruce at Rathkeale College, Masterton on July 30, 2020, at 1.00pm in the College Gymnasium.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020