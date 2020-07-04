Bruce HAMILTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce HAMILTON.
Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Rathkeale College
College Gymnasium
Masterton
View Map
Death Notice

HAMILTON,
Bruce Glanville: (BGH)
Peacefully passed away on Friday May 8, 2020, at Bob Scott, Lower Hutt. Aged 87 Dearly loved Husband to the late Frederica Hamilton and Susan Hamilton. Loved and dedicated father to Rolf, Robert and Simon Werthmuller and the Barnard Families. Devoted father-in-law, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Uncle. Brother to Ross and the late Don Hamilton. A memorial service will be held for Bruce at Rathkeale College, Masterton on July 30, 2020, at 1.00pm in the College Gymnasium.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.