Peacefully passed away on Friday, 8th May 2020, at Bob Scott Village, Lower Hutt. Aged 87. Loved and dedicated father to Rolf, Robert and Simon Werthmuller and the Barnard families. Devoted father-in-law, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Uncle. Brother to Ross and the late Don Hamilton. A memorial service will be held for Bruce at Rathkeale College later in the year (date to be advised). Any messages to Simon Werthmuller, 2859 Double Hill Run Road, RD 1, Methven 7791 or to
Published in Dominion Post on May 12, 2020
