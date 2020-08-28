DUKER, Bruce Gordon:
Of Kopane. On Wednesday 26 August 2020, (peacefully) in Palmerston North. Aged 63 years. Much loved Dad and mate of Kurt. Loved father-in-law of Alice. Proud 'Goong' of Zoe, Cameron, Henry and the little bump. Dearly loved son of the late Claude and Stella Duker. A loved youngest brother of Peter, Ian and Sandra.
'Forever Loved,
Never Forgotten'
All messages to the Duker family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with Bruce's wishes a private cremation is to be held. If you would like to spend some time with Bruce, you are welcome to do so until Monday 31st August 2020. Please contact Robert J Cotton on 06 355 2529 for a viewing time.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2020