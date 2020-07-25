CUNNINGHAM, Bruce:
(NZ424433, FGOFF, Pilot, RNZAF, 514 SQN RAF) Unexpectedly on 15 July 2020, aged 100 years. Cherished husband of the late Betty. Dearly loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Graeme (Wellington), Liz and Bob Sadler (Wellington), Ian and Liz (Leigh-on-Sea, England). Very special and respected grandfather of Sammy (Melbourne) and Olly Sadler (Wellington), Emily and Hannah (Leigh-on-Sea). The family wish to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff at Rita Angus Retirement Village for their friendship and support over the last five years. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in St John's in the City, Cnr Willis and Dixon Streets, Wellington, on Tuesday, 11 August, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance or NZ Red Cross would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Cunningham Family can be sent c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
