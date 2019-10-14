Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce CALCINAI. View Sign Death Notice



On October 12, 2019 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue, and much loved father and father-in-law of Kylie, Melissa and Chris, Lauren and Andrew, and Jason. Loved grandad of Zac, Olivia, Cooper, and Jack. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to Bruce and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Bruce will be held in the Wainuiomata Rugby Clubrooms, Moohan Street, Wainuiomata, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Calcinai Family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.







CALCINAI, Bruce William:On October 12, 2019 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue, and much loved father and father-in-law of Kylie, Melissa and Chris, Lauren and Andrew, and Jason. Loved grandad of Zac, Olivia, Cooper, and Jack. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to Bruce and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Bruce will be held in the Wainuiomata Rugby Clubrooms, Moohan Street, Wainuiomata, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Calcinai Family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019

