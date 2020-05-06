BURTON, Bruce Henry
(Fletch, Yogi) Bro. ROAB:
Passed away Sunday 3rd of May 2020, aged 76 years. Loving husband of Nahlene, loved Father and Father-in-law of Norman & Donna, Joanne & Mike, Helen & Shorty. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in-law of Gloria, Kevin, Trevor & Jacque, Lyn & Barry and Terry & Maureen. Special thanks to Dr. Sherry Martin, Arohanui Hospice, Star 4 and all his caregivers & district nurses. A private cremation has been held with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2020