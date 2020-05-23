BRIGGS, Bruce Anthony:

30.01.1941 - 23.05.2008

If I should die before the rest of you,

Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone.

Nor, when I'm gone, speak in a Sunday voice,

But be the usual selves that I have known.

Weep if you must,

Parting is hell,

But life goes on,

So sing as well..

Joined six months ago by your little dog Annie. Ever missed, but remembered with smiles and laughter by Glenice, your children Naomi, Rebecca, Eben, Susanna and Rachel, and your grandchildren.



