TINDALL, Bronwyn Jane:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 2 July 2019, aged 51 years. Dearly loved and treasured daughter of Robyn and the late Rod. Loved sister of Graeme and Rebecca. Special niece of Lauree and the late Bob White, Neville and Patsy, Bruce and Jan Forsyth, and cousie Marilyn. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (PO Box 601, Wellington 6140) would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Special thanks to the medical staff at Hutt Hospital and Spring Lodge. A service for Bronwyn will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, 13 Terminus Street Silverstream, Upper Hutt, on Monday 8 July at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Tindall Family" c/o PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019