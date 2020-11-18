PESCINI, Bronwyn Ann:
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 16 November 2020. Dearly loved wife of Chris. Loved mother of Christie, David and Jamie-Lee. Much loved daughter of Myrene and Dave, and sister to Alan, William and Christine. Many thanks to Arohanui Hospice, Star 4 and Madison Lifecare for all their love and care. All messages to the Pescini family, C/- 547 Queen St, East Levin. A celebration of Bronwyn's life will be held in Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Thursday, 19 November 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020