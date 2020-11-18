Bronwyn PESCINI

Guest Book
  • "I will miss you bronny. Thanks for being the bestest..."
    - Coral
  • "Sorry to hear of the sad news. sorry we cannot be at the..."
  • "Our condolences to all the family, sorry we can't be with..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre
Durham St
Levin
View Map
Death Notice

PESCINI, Bronwyn Ann:
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 16 November 2020. Dearly loved wife of Chris. Loved mother of Christie, David and Jamie-Lee. Much loved daughter of Myrene and Dave, and sister to Alan, William and Christine. Many thanks to Arohanui Hospice, Star 4 and Madison Lifecare for all their love and care. All messages to the Pescini family, C/- 547 Queen St, East Levin. A celebration of Bronwyn's life will be held in Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Thursday, 19 November 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.