Bronwen GRAHAM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bronwen GRAHAM.
Service Information
William Farmer Funeral Directors
12 Victoria Street
Eaglehawk, Victoria
3556
(035)-441-5577
Death Notice


GRAHAM, Bronwen Mary
(nee Phillips):
Passed away suddenly on 19th October 2019, aged 74, in Bendigo, Australia. Loved wife of the late Ronald Graham, recently deceased. Loved daughter of the late Thora Ellen Phillips (nee Broadhead) and the late Ivor Phillips of Wellington. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Guin and David. Much loved mother of Steven and Richard and families. Loved Aunt of Kerri and Mark and families. Funeral to be held on Saturday 26th October 2019, at 11.00am, William Farmer Funerals, 12 Victoria Avenue, Eaglehawk, Bendigo, Australia.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.