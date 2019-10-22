GRAHAM, Bronwen Mary
(nee Phillips):
Passed away suddenly on 19th October 2019, aged 74, in Bendigo, Australia. Loved wife of the late Ronald Graham, recently deceased. Loved daughter of the late Thora Ellen Phillips (nee Broadhead) and the late Ivor Phillips of Wellington. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Guin and David. Much loved mother of Steven and Richard and families. Loved Aunt of Kerri and Mark and families. Funeral to be held on Saturday 26th October 2019, at 11.00am, William Farmer Funerals, 12 Victoria Avenue, Eaglehawk, Bendigo, Australia.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 22, 2019