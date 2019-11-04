BERTRAM, Bronwen Anne

(Bronnie) (nee Jackson):

After a long courageous battle with cancer, we lost our beautiful Bronnie on Friday 1 November 2019. Deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to have her touch their lives. Bob, Helen and Jim, Bex and Rhys, Mich and Brent, Dave and Alex, Anna and Millsy, and her adored grandchildren, alongside friends and family will forever cherish their beautiful Bronnie. We wish to express our immense gratitude to Dr Daun and the amazing nurses and care associates who cared for Bronnie with such kindness and compassion. You went above and beyond for Bronnie, bringing her physical and emotional comfort through an incredibly tough time. Thank you with all our hearts.

"To the world she is our mother, to our family

she is the World."

A service to celebrate our Bronnie will be held at 'Stonehaven', 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau, on Wednesday 6 November at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent c/o Bertram Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau.

C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau



