Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bronislaw KASPRZYK. View Sign Death Notice



On October 10, 2019 peacefully at his home; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Janice and much loved father and father-in-law of Jan & Teresa and Anna & Derek. Pops of Bridget, Christopher, Jordan, Natalya and Liam. Loved Wujek of Marysia, Irena and Janka. Special thanks to Dr Hugh McCabe and the nurses from Te Omanga Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. Requiem Mass will be held in St Joachim, 2 Stanley Street, Berhampore on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11am, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. A Rosary will be help before Mass at 10.30am.







KASPRZYK, Bronislaw:On October 10, 2019 peacefully at his home; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Janice and much loved father and father-in-law of Jan & Teresa and Anna & Derek. Pops of Bridget, Christopher, Jordan, Natalya and Liam. Loved Wujek of Marysia, Irena and Janka. Special thanks to Dr Hugh McCabe and the nurses from Te Omanga Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. Requiem Mass will be held in St Joachim, 2 Stanley Street, Berhampore on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11am, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. A Rosary will be help before Mass at 10.30am. Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers