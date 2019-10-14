KASPRZYK, Bronislaw:
On October 10, 2019 peacefully at his home; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Janice and much loved father and father-in-law of Jan & Teresa and Anna & Derek. Pops of Bridget, Christopher, Jordan, Natalya and Liam. Loved Wujek of Marysia, Irena and Janka. Special thanks to Dr Hugh McCabe and the nurses from Te Omanga Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. Requiem Mass will be held in St Joachim, 2 Stanley Street, Berhampore on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11am, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. A Rosary will be help before Mass at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2019