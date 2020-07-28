HETARAKA-OUALKATI, Brittany Yasmine:
Passed away in Wellington, Friday 24 July 2020, aged 30. Treasured and deeply loved daughter of Sharyn & Aziz, and much loved big sister to Latifa. A service celebrating Brittany's life will be held at Haven Falls Wainuiomata, on Wednesday 29 July, at 9.00am, followed by burial at Aramoho Cemetery, Whanganui between 1.00 - 2.00pm. Refreshments at Caroline's Boatshed thereafter then travel back to Wellington.
Moe mai ra darling Brittany in the arms of your tupuna.
Request for privacy at this time but welcome at Brittany's service.
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington
0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on July 28, 2020