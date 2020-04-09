WANDEN,
Brother Brian John fms
(Br Anselm Emery):
On 7 April 2020, peacefully, aged 94 years. Loved and respected member of the Marist Brothers District of the Pacific for 76 years.
May he rest in peace.
A Memorial Mass for Brian will be celebrated at a later time. Thanks are extended to the caring staff at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital, Epsom. In lieu of flowers, donations would be very much appreciated to The Marist Brothers Champagnat Trust, PO Box 24-400, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2020